Arizona PG Kylan Boswell has grown from ups and downs throughout the season
At just 18 years old, Kylan Boswell is in the midst of his second season at Arizona and has earned the role of the starting point guard helping lead the program to a (24-7, 15-5 Pac-12) record, which was good enough to clinch the Wildcats' 18th conference title since joining the conference in 1978. What's amazing about Boswell is that he really should be freshmen and just starting off his college career.
But, Boswell reclassified making himself apart of the 2022 class, which proved to be the right choice as he healed from a fractured right foot during his first season and then saw steady playing time that jumped to 18 1/2 minutes per game during the final six games of the season.
"It was difficult in the beginning. Especially missing a lot of AAU and then realizing that I have to get the surgery and then knowing that I have to come here [Arizona] early," said Boswell. "Everything just moved quickly for me. I had a lot of pressure and stuff, but thankfully I have a great staff here that helped me ease my way back."
The playing time and learning behind upper classmen helped shape Boswell into the point guard his is today for Arizona. That, and his background coming from Illinois, where basketball legends, such as Eddie Johnson, Isiah Thomas, Dwyane Wade, Anthony Davis and others have shaped the game of basketball.
However, one guy that Boswell looks up to and learns from at the NBA level is point guard Kyrie Irving, who is looked at as one of the best ball handlers in the history of the league while appearing in eight all-star games and has been named to the All-NBA Team three times.
"[The guy who has] always been my favorite guy was Kyrie. For some reason, I've always liked Kyrie as a person and how he plays. And of course [other guys] like [Stephen] Curry, KD [Kevin Durant] and guys like that. But, we were big Bulls fans in the house hold and that meant D-Rose was, thee guy."
Although Boswell saw his time increase during his freshman season, he still had to learn about dealing with the speed of the college game and learn how to deal with coach Tommy Lloyd's style of coach from scheme, expectations and communication, which he gave former UA point guard Kerr Krissa credit for helping him learn the ropes.
Although Boswell averaged 10.2 points per game and 2.6 assists while being a solid defensive player with 1.3 steals, he still had his high and lows in just his second season with the program.
