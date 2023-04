Arizona junior outfielder Chase Davis has been named the Pac-12 Player of the Week. This is the first time Davis has won the award, and he did so after posting a monstrous .688 batting average with nine RBIs and two home runs to help the Wildcats go 4-0 last week.

The Wildcats' slugger is currently on track to have his best statistical season, in what will most likely be his final one with the Wildcats, hitting .364, with 51 hits and 43 RBIs. He is the third different UA player to earn a weekly conference award this season joining first baseman Kiko Romero and pitcher TJ Nichols.

Davis and the ‘Cats will ride a five-game winning streak as they get set to host New Mexico, before heading on a three-game road trip to Corvalllis to play Oregon State.

