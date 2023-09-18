Arizona opponent first look: Stanford
Arizona (2-1) will look to build off its momentum after dominating UTEP as it gets set to begin Pac-12 conference play where the Wildcats will travel to Stanford to take on the Cardinal (1-2, 0-1 Pac-12).
The last time that the UA played SU was in 2019, the Cardinal edged out the Wildcats in a shootout, beating Arizona 41-31 with then-Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate struggling with only a 51% completion percentage and two interceptions. However, both teams will look entirely different both on the field and on the sidelines, when the Wildcats travel 840 miles to Stanford on Saturday afternoon.
OVERVIEW
Head Coach: Troy Taylor (1st season/ 1-2 at Stanford )
Pac-12 standings: 12th place
Record: 1-2, 0-1 Pac-12 (last week: 30-23 loss to Sacramento State)
Schemes
• Offensive: West Coast
• Defensive: 4-3
Ranks (NCAA – FBS/Pac-12)
Total offense: 75th (380.7 YPG)
Scoring offense: 95th (23.3 PPG)
Total defense: 121st (457 YPG)
Scoring defense: 120th (36.7 PPG)
All-time series: Stanford leads 17-14 all-time (last meeting: Stanford won 41-31 at Stanford)
