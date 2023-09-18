News More News
Arizona opponent first look: Stanford

Stanford turned the ball over twice against Sacramento State.
Aidan Wohl • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@aidan_wohl

Arizona (2-1) will look to build off its momentum after dominating UTEP as it gets set to begin Pac-12 conference play where the Wildcats will travel to Stanford to take on the Cardinal (1-2, 0-1 Pac-12).

The last time that the UA played SU was in 2019, the Cardinal edged out the Wildcats in a shootout, beating Arizona 41-31 with then-Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate struggling with only a 51% completion percentage and two interceptions. However, both teams will look entirely different both on the field and on the sidelines, when the Wildcats travel 840 miles to Stanford on Saturday afternoon.

OVERVIEW

Head Coach: Troy Taylor (1st season/ 1-2 at Stanford )

Pac-12 standings: 12th place

Record: 1-2, 0-1 Pac-12 (last week: 30-23 loss to Sacramento State)

Schemes

Offensive: West Coast

Defensive: 4-3

Ranks (NCAA – FBS/Pac-12)

Total offense: 75th (380.7 YPG)

Scoring offense: 95th (23.3 PPG)

Total defense: 121st (457 YPG)

Scoring defense: 120th (36.7 PPG)

All-time series: Stanford leads 17-14 all-time (last meeting: Stanford won 41-31 at Stanford)

