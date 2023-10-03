After losing by just seven points to Washington, Arizona (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12) aims to get back in the winning column as the Wildcats will prepare to an unbeaten USC (5-0, 3-0) team this week in Los Angles, for what might be the last matchup between the two programs for a while.

The Trojans and the Wildcats met last season, where USC defeated Arizona 45-37 behind 411 passing yards and five touchdowns from Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.

The last time the UA took down USC at The Coliseum was Dec. 5, 2009, a victory that was by quarterback Nick Foles, who threw for 239 yard and two touchdowns, and defensive tackle Earl Mitchell, who recorded the game-sealing sack against Trojan quarterback Matt Barkley.