Arizona opponent first look: No. 9 USC

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is averaging 320.6 passing yards per game.
USC quarterback Caleb Williams is averaging 320.6 passing yards per game. (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Images)
Aidan Wohl • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@aidan_wohl

After losing by just seven points to Washington, Arizona (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12) aims to get back in the winning column as the Wildcats will prepare to an unbeaten USC (5-0, 3-0) team this week in Los Angles, for what might be the last matchup between the two programs for a while.

The Trojans and the Wildcats met last season, where USC defeated Arizona 45-37 behind 411 passing yards and five touchdowns from Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.

The last time the UA took down USC at The Coliseum was Dec. 5, 2009, a victory that was by quarterback Nick Foles, who threw for 239 yard and two touchdowns, and defensive tackle Earl Mitchell, who recorded the game-sealing sack against Trojan quarterback Matt Barkley.

OVERVIEW

Head Coach: Lincoln Riley (16-3 at USC / 2nd season)

Pac-12 standings: 1st place

Record: 5-0, 3-0 Pac-12 (last week: 48-41 win vs. Colorado)

Schemes

• Offensive: Air Raid

• Defensive: 4-2-5

Ranks (NCAA – FBS/Pac-12)

Total offense: 3rd (555 YPG)

Scoring offense: 1st (53.6 PPG)

Total defense: 98th (404.8 YPG)

Scoring defense: 62nd (24.2 PPG)

All-time series: USC leads 38-8 all-time (last meeting: USC won 45-37 on Oct. 29, 2022 in Tucson)

