Arizona (3-3, 1-2 Pac-12) will look to get back on track after a barn-burning two-point defeat at USC, as it continues its road trip to take on Washington State (4-1,1-1) this Saturday.

WSU downed the UA last season in Tucson 31-20, with a shaky four interception performance by Jayden de Laura against his old team.

The last time the Wildcats took down the Cougars in Pullman was Oct. 25, 2014, where the UA won in convincing fashion 59-37, behind quarterback Anu Solomon’s five passing touchdowns.