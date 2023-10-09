Arizona opponent first look: No. 19 Washington State
Arizona (3-3, 1-2 Pac-12) will look to get back on track after a barn-burning two-point defeat at USC, as it continues its road trip to take on Washington State (4-1,1-1) this Saturday.
WSU downed the UA last season in Tucson 31-20, with a shaky four interception performance by Jayden de Laura against his old team.
The last time the Wildcats took down the Cougars in Pullman was Oct. 25, 2014, where the UA won in convincing fashion 59-37, behind quarterback Anu Solomon’s five passing touchdowns.
OVERVIEW
Head Coach: Jake Dickert (14-10 at WSU / 3rd season)
Pac-12 standings: 7th place
Record: 4-1, 1-1 Pac-12 (last week: 25-17 loss vs. UCLA)
Schemes
• Offensive: Air Raid
• Defensive: 4-2-5
Ranks (NCAA – FBS/Pac-12)
Total offense: 18th (469 YPG)
Scoring offense: 12th (40 PPG)
Total defense: 98th (400 YPG)
Scoring defense: 66th (25.4 PPG)
All-time series: WSU leads 27-19 all-time (last meeting: WSU won 31-20 on Nov. 19, 2022 in Tucson)
