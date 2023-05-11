Arizona (28-24) hosted the inaugural Pac-12 Softball Tournament with a game against in-state rival ASU in the 8-9 match up. Things got off to a rocky start for the Wildcats with pitcher Devyn Netz giving up a first inning grand slam giving the Sun Devils the early 4-0 lead. However, Netz was able to settle in and find her groove allowing the Wildcats to battle back in the game. Arizona did just that with Carlie Scupin picking up a three-run double in the bottom of the second inning tying the game. That double by Scupin sparked the 13-4 comeback run-rule victory for UA against ASU.

The Wildcats were able to end the game early in the fifth inning with the team scoring eight runs, which was capped off by a walk-off two-out grand slam by second baseman Allie Skaggs to seal the game. It was a big day at the plate for Scupin, who after striking out in her first at-bat went 3-for-3 the rest of the way with two doubles while racking up five RBIs, which tied a season-high.

Meanwhile, with the offense rolling, Netz was able to get back on track-after the first inning grand slam-and although she gave up six hits, she mowed down eight ASU batters at the plate through five innings of work on 80 pitches. In the first inning, Netz walked a batter and got herself into trouble. Well, that was her only walk of the night despite what appeared to be a tight strike zone from the home plate umpire. With the one-run performance, Netz has lowered her season ERA to 3.90, which leads to team for the lowest in that category.

As a team, the Wildcats scored their 13 runs off nine hits and leaving just five runners on base throughout the night. Arizona cashed in with runners in scoring position going 5-for-14 in those opportunities. One reason for the Wildcats success at the plate was the discipline their batter showed, they were able to put together long at-bats and battle their way to seven walks throughout the night. Also, Arizona's offense scored 11 of it's 13 runs off two-out hitting, coming through in clutch situations when the team needed it most.



With the win, the Wildcats will now advance to the next round of the Pac-12 Softball Tournament and will face-off against rival and No. 1 overall seed UCLA. This could very well be the final time these two historic rivals play against each other at Rita Hillenbrand with the Bruins moving to the Big Ten in two years.