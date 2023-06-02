Although recruits can take official visits throughout the spring, most programs have decided to focus those trips on May and June with the final month of spring being the time when most official visits take place across the country.

Arizona is one of the programs that has followed that path under head coach Jedd Fisch, and the Wildcats like to focus most of their attention on June to allow for the staff to zero in on the current team by the time the fall arrives.

By June, the Wildcats tend to have their priorities all lined up for the cycle meaning there is significance for the recruits who visit over the course of the month.