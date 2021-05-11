GOAZCATS - Arizona officially announces additions of Oumar Ballo, Pelle Larsson

Arizona has made two transfer additions this offseason, and now both have officially been announced by the program. Monday the Wildcats announced the signings of Gonzaga big man Oumar Ballo and Utah guard Pelle Larsson with both set to join the program this summer.

Ballo, a former five-star prospect from Mali, will follow new UA head coach Tommy Lloyd from Gonzaga after two seasons in Spokane. Ballo made his decision to transfer ahead of Lloyd's departure and made the move to transfer to Arizona shortly after the new head coach was officially hired back in April.

Larsson's decision came much more recently as he only entered the NCAA Transfer Portal less than two weeks ago after one season at Utah. Like Arizona, Utah went through a coaching change this offseason with Utah State's Craig Smith stepping in to replace longtime Utes coach Larry Krystkowiak.

The 6-foot-5 guard made his decision to play for Lloyd over the weekend as he picked UA over offers from Kansas, Stanford, Creighton and others.

Like Ballo and many of his future Arizona teammates, Larsson is an international player having come to Utah from Sweden.

Lloyd has built a profile as a strong international recruiter and both of his additions for next season's roster at Arizona so far have come from that pool of players.

Ballo and Larsson had varying levels of success at their respective schools but should have more prominent roles at Arizona. Ballo redshirted as a freshman in the 2019-20 season before playing in 24 games and averaging 2.5 points for the Bulldogs this year.

The 7-footer will be part of a retooled front court that also features fellow 7-footer Christian Koloko and standout power forward Azuolas Tubelis.

Larsson emerged as a strong piece of Utah's rotation in his first college season before ultimately ending his freshman year averaging 8.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and a team-high 71 assists. The versatile guard made 18 starts in 25 games for the Utes.

He could end up being part of the solution at point guard for Arizona after spending some time as the primary ball handler at Utah when starting point guard Rylan Jones missed time with an injury.

The Wildcats still have several spots to potentially fill before the start of the season. Arizona is currently sitting at nine scholarship players with a total of 13 allowed each season. UA is a finalist for four-star point guard Tyty Washington and is one of the schools in pursuit of four-star power forward Arthur Kaluma as well.