Arizona officially adds Danny Gonzales, Chip Viney to coaching staff
Arizona announced Thursday that Danny Gonzales and Chip Viney will officially be added to the Wildcats' coaching staff under first-year head coach Brent Brennan.
As first reported Wednesday by ESPN's Pete Thamel, Gonzales will become the Wildcats' next linebackers and special teams coach.
Viney will be the UA's next cornerbacks coach, succeeding John Richardson, who left for Washington along with former head coach Jedd Fisch.
Gonzales will bring years of experience on the defensive side of the ball to Tucson. Most recently he served as the head coach for New Mexico for the past four seasons. At UNM, the Albuquerque native guided a top-50 total defense in the country two out of the last three seasons. And in 2022, his defense only allowed 202.8 passing yards per game, the 28th best in the nation.
Prior to his time as the head coach at his alma mater, Gonzales was an assistant coach/defensive coordinator at ASU, where he helped lead the Sun Devils to the fewest points allowed in a season since 2012 in 2018. In 2019, Gonzales' defense allowed 125.1 rushing yards per game, the 26th best in the country.
His new role at Arizona will mark the first time in his career that he has worked specficially with linebackers, but he previously served as a special teams coach at UNM back in 2006-08.
Gonzales was both a punter and safety with the Lobos as a player in the 1990s.
Viney will be one of the handful of coaches to be joining Brennan from San Jose State. The newest UA cornerbacks coach spent the past two seasons at SJSU before arriving in Tucson.
This past season, Viney helped lead the Spartans to only allow 183 passing yards per contest, the 16th-best mark in the country, along with 12 interceptions, which was third best in the Mountain West Conference.
Prior to his time in the Bay Area, Viney served on the Oklahoma coaching staff in various roles including defensive and recruiting analyst. He earned his first on-field coaching position at Nevada where he served as the cornerbacks coach in 2017.
Brennan has one spot left on his staff, and that is expected to be filled by former Syracuse head coach Dino Babers as first reported by GOAZCATS.com's Troy Hutchison on Thursday.
