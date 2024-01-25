Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWxjb21lIHRvIEFyaXpvbmHwn4y1PGJyPjxicj5JbnRyb2R1Y2lu ZyBvdXIgU3BlY2lhbCBUZWFtcyBDb29yZGluYXRvciBhbmQgTGluZWJhY2tl cnMgQ29hY2gsIERhbm55IEdvbnphbGVzISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vcHZhWGNBMWk0cCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3B2YVhjQTFpNHA8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQXJpem9uYSBGb290YmFsbCAoQEFyaXpvbmFGQmFsbCkg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Bcml6b25hRkJhbGwvc3Rh dHVzLzE3NTA2MDk1ODM4MTM2MTE4NjA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ SmFudWFyeSAyNSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

Arizona announced Thursday that Danny Gonzales and Chip Viney will officially be added to the Wildcats' coaching staff under first-year head coach Brent Brennan. As first reported Wednesday by ESPN's Pete Thamel, Gonzales will become the Wildcats' next linebackers and special teams coach. Viney will be the UA's next cornerbacks coach, succeeding John Richardson, who left for Washington along with former head coach Jedd Fisch.

Advertisement

Gonzales will bring years of experience on the defensive side of the ball to Tucson. Most recently he served as the head coach for New Mexico for the past four seasons. At UNM, the Albuquerque native guided a top-50 total defense in the country two out of the last three seasons. And in 2022, his defense only allowed 202.8 passing yards per game, the 28th best in the nation. Prior to his time as the head coach at his alma mater, Gonzales was an assistant coach/defensive coordinator at ASU, where he helped lead the Sun Devils to the fewest points allowed in a season since 2012 in 2018. In 2019, Gonzales' defense allowed 125.1 rushing yards per game, the 26th best in the country. His new role at Arizona will mark the first time in his career that he has worked specficially with linebackers, but he previously served as a special teams coach at UNM back in 2006-08. Gonzales was both a punter and safety with the Lobos as a player in the 1990s.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TdGVwcGluZyBpbnRvIHRoZSA1MjAg8J+Xo++4j+KAvO+4jzxicj48 YnI+V2VsY29tZSB0byBUdWNzb24sIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vQ29hY2hDaGlwVmluZXk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENv YWNoQ2hpcFZpbmV5PC9hPiEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1RsU29S TExFN0ciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UbFNvUkxMRTdHPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IEFyaXpvbmEgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBBcml6b25hRkJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQXJpem9uYUZCYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNzUw NjEwODUzNDU4ODI1Mjg1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkg MjUsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=