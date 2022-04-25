Arizona offers five-star 2023 forward KJ Evans

Tommy Lloyd has made an offer from Arizona valuable since coming aboard as the program's head coach last spring. The Wildcats have only offered a handful of prospects in the 2023 class under Lloyd and about the same amount in the previous cycle when he first stepped in to lead the program.

When the Wildcats decide to offer a recruit it matters.

Arizona already has two top-25 prospects committed for 2023, so the staff can be more selective in adding the right pieces to the group this spring. Monday, Lloyd and his staff continued to aim high by offering another of the top recruits in the class.

Five-star forward KJ Evans already previously named his top five of Oregon, UCLA, Kentucky, Auburn and Indiana. However, that hasn't stopped more programs from entering the mix with offers and interest over during the spring evaluation period.

Arizona is newest school to do so following Texas Tech, which also offered him on Monday after the latest Nike EYBL event over the weekend where Evans played with Team Durant.

The 6-foot-9 prospect is expected to take an official visit to Oregon this weekend, and the Ducks have become a big part of the process and gained a considerable amount of buzz in his recruitment in recent months.

Currently, Oregon holds 100% of the Rivals FutureCast selections.

The five-star recruit is a versatile prospect capable of making shots from all over the floor who would provide Arizona with another weapon around the basket and on the perimeter.

"He’s long had the body and athleticism of a top-flight prospect, Montvede is helping polish him while not putting pressure on him to be “the guy” as a junior," Rivals basketball recruiting analyst Rob Cassidy previously said. "He’ll stay around the top. He’s still looked like a top-10 prospect despite going up against the best players in the country."

Evans is moving quickly through the process with a number of visits taking place this offseason. However, his plan has been to push his decision until late in the summer while he continues to get a better feel for all the schools involved.

“I want to make a decision right before the high school season," he previously told Rivals. "Not right after AAU, but sometime in that part where we don’t play, we just practice and stuff at our school before the high school season.”

Evans is expected to take an official visit to Indiana at some point this offseason as well.

Arizona holds commitments from four-star 2023 guards Kylan Boswell and KJ Lewis with both joining the program earlier in the spring.