In an overtime loss at Mississippi State last week that came down to one possession game, it was failing to take care of the ball that separated Arizona, who surrendered five turnovers, from upsetting the Bulldogs in Starkville.

On the contrary to last season, it been the offensive struggles that have been the Achilles heel for the Wildcats as of recent, which if fixed, can help complement a surging UA defense to help put it in position to win more contests.