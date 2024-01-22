Arizona moved up three spots to No.9 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll announced Monday morning. The Wildcats (14-4, 5-2 Pac-12) remained undefeated at McKale Center, defeating USC and UCLA this past week.

UA controlled the game from start to finish in the 82-67 win over USC last Wednesday. Caleb Love led the way for the Wildcats with 20 points including five shots made from deep. Arizona also forced 19 turnovers, which has been a problem for the Trojans all season.

This past Saturday on a day where Noah Fifita, Tetairoa McMillan, Jacob Manu and the majority of the football team came on to the court after the first media timeout to announce their return to Arizona next season, the Wildcats fought back to defeat UCLA 77-71. Arizona trailed by nine points at halftime and as much as 19 points at one point before a 49 point second half helped lead UA back in the win.

Pelle Larsson led the way for Arizona with 22 points, including four huge free throws to tie the game with six minutes left. Oumar Ballo also scored 17 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, including going 7-for-8 from the free throw line.

Arizona heads on the road to face the Oregon schools this week where it'll look to fix the road issues it has had this season.