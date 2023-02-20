Monday morning, the latest AP Poll was released with Arizona moving up one spot to No. 7 after sweeping last weekends games against Utah and Colorado. The Wildcats won both games by an average of 18 points with center Oumar Ballo leading the way scoring 26 points and racking up 23 rebounds.
"He had that one tough week. When we had the Washington [schools] at home where he wasn't feeling well and had a few family issues happen that same week," said coach Tommy Lloyd on Ballo's double-double. "But, he's pulled through it and he's great. For him to have what 18 and 16, those are big time numbers.
Against Colorado, Ballo recorded his tenth double-double of the season and a career-high 16 rebounds. The Wildcats were able to outscored the Buffs 40 to 24 in the paint. Over the week, Arizona dominated the low-post scoring 78 points over the course of the two games.
Now, the Wildcats will have extended time off as the team prepares to play ASU on Saturday. The extra time off might be coming at the right time for Arizona to get time to rest and also get star forward Azuolas Tubelis back on the track.