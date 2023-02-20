Monday morning, the latest AP Poll was released with Arizona moving up one spot to No. 7 after sweeping last weekends games against Utah and Colorado. The Wildcats won both games by an average of 18 points with center Oumar Ballo leading the way scoring 26 points and racking up 23 rebounds.

"He had that one tough week. When we had the Washington [schools] at home where he wasn't feeling well and had a few family issues happen that same week," said coach Tommy Lloyd on Ballo's double-double. "But, he's pulled through it and he's great. For him to have what 18 and 16, those are big time numbers.