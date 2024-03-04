Arizona moves up one spot in latest AP Poll
The past week, Arizona had one road game in Tempe against in-state rival ASU and its final home game of the season against Oregon. During that stretch, the Wildcats took care of business and won both games by an average of 19 points.
With the sweep of the week, Arizona has now jumped one spot in the latest AP Poll moving up to No. 5 nationally.
In the final home game for Arizona, all five seniors started in the lineup including walk-on Grant Weitman. By the end of the game, the Wildcats had three players score 20-plus points in seniors Caleb Love, Keshad Johnson and Pelle Larsson.
Plus, senior forward Oumar Ballo recorded his ninth-straight double-double with his 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Now, the Wildcats have a half-game lead in the Pac-12 standings over Washington State and will be hitting the road in LA to face UCLA and USC.
With a sweep, the Wildcats will win the conference and enter the Pac-12 Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed.
> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans as the Wildcats continue Building The Tradition
> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel
> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995, @RyanYoungRivals)
> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)
> LIKE us on Facebook
> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)