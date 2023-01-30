Monday afternoon, the men's and women's AP Polls were released with mix reviews for Arizona as Tommy Lloyd's team moved up one spot to No. 5 in the country after sweeping a road trip in the Pacific Northwest. Meanwhile, Adia Barnes' squad dropped three spot to No. 22 after a tough 70-59 loss at home to Washington State.

The men's team was able to secure a road sweep of the Washington Schools that started with a gritty 63-58 win over WSU and was capped off with an offensive explosion in a 95-72 win over the Huskies. Against Washington, Arizona's offense shot 52% from the floor and had two different scoring runs to put the game to bed early in the second half were the team scored 57 points

A major part of the Wildcats' success this past weekend was forward Azuolas Tubelis, who continued his dominance of the Pac-12 with two double-doubles giving him 10 on the season. Tubelis averaged 21.5 points while shooting 57% from the field.