Monday morning, the latest AP Poll was released with Arizona moving up five spots to No. 6 after the Wildcats were able to sweep the LA Schools capped off with a gritty 58-52 win over then-No. 5 UCLA. With the sweep over the LA Schools, the Wildcats now sit two games behind the Bruins for first place in the Pac-12 and are in a three-way tie for third at 6-3 with USC and in-state rival ASU.

One of the keys to the Wildcats' big win over the weekend was the evaluation of forward Azuolas Tubelis' game. Although Tubelis is looked at as the leading scorer averaging 19.9 points per game, he showed why he is more than a points machine for Arizona. Against USC and UCLA, he averaged 13.5 rebounds per game and recored two more double-doubles. Although Tubelis' shot was struggling, he found a way to change the outcome of the game with his aggressiveness and toughness on the glass.

Arizona will look to keep in the Pac-12 race this weekend as the team travels to the Northwest to take on Washington State on Thursday and then the Huskies on Saturday.