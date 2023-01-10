Arizona will look to rebound against the Oregon schools this week as they face Oregon State Thursday night in Corvallis and Oregon Saturday afternoon in Eugene.

The Wildcats moved down from No. 5 to No. 9 in the latest men's poll after a comeback win over Washington and double-digit loss against Washington State at McKale Center over the weekend.

The Arizona men's basketball team moved down four spots in the latest AP Top 25 poll, while the UA women moved up one spot heading into another important week of conference play for both squads.

The loss to the Cougars is just the second one of the season for the Wildcats. Head coach Tommy Lloyd is focused on his team's response this week more than what happened last week as his team heads into a tough road swing through the Pacific Northwest.

“You wanna make sure you don’t let a day like this take your mojo," Lloyd said after Saturday's 74-61 loss to the Cougars. "It's hard not to, so we gotta do a good job. We’re a high character program. I love these players. We just all gotta bounce back from it. We gotta come back Monday, we gotta show up and be excited to be there and get better, and make sure Thursday at Oregon State we play our asses off.”

The women's team moved from No. 15 to No. 14 in the latest AP Poll after sweeping the Oregon schools at McKale Center this past weekend, which was capped off with a big win over the Ducks on Sunday. That came after falling to No. 2 Stanford the previous Monday.

Like the men, the UA women currently sit at 14-2 on the season and trail only No. 2 Stanford in the conference standings. Securing a win over previous-No. 18 Oregon is significant for Adia Barnes and her team set for a trip to the Mountain schools this week.

That means a matchup with No. 10 Utah set for Sunday in Salt Lake City.

"Now, there's not much pressure," Barnes said after last week's win over the Ducks. "We're going to the Mountains and we're trying to go get a sweep. We're capable. They're good teams. But, to take care of home and at least split and steal some games on the road is ideal. That's what you want to do."

The Wildcats will open up the Mountain road trip against Colorado on Friday with tipoff set for 7 p.m. MST. Then it will be on to Utah to face the Utes, who lost their first game of the season last week after a 14-0 start to the year.