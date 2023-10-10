In his third season at Arizona, center Oumar Ballo has been named to the first-team All-conference list after averaging14.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and shooting 64% from the field during the 2022-23 season. Ballo is the only Wildcats player to make the first team and the third center on the first-team list along with UCLA's Adem Bona and Oregon's N'Faly Dante.

With Pac-12 Media Day one day away, the conference released its All-Conference media team with three Arizona players making the cut.

Meanwhile, both guards Kylan Boswell and Caleb Love were named to the second-team All-Conference team. Boswell is coming off a freshman season where he averaged 4.6 points, 1.6 assists, 1.6 rebounds and shot 45% from the field.

For Love, this is his first season with coach Tommy Lloyd and in the Pac-12 conference. During his time at North Carolina where he helped lead the Tarheels to a National Title game, he averaged 14.6 points, 3.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds and shot 36% from the field.

The only other Wildcat player to receive honors was forward Pelle Larsson, who made the honorable mention list after averaging 9.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists while shooting 47% from the field.

Arizona will open its season on Monday, Nov. 6, against Morgan State on Pac-12 Networks with a tip-off time of 7:30 p.m. (MST) from McKale Center to start the college basketball season.