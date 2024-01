Arizona will be welcoming in the new year by seeing itself drop six spots in the latest AP Poll to No. 10 in the country after taking a split against the Bay Area schools. After defeating Cal by 19 points, Arizona (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12) saw the script flipped against–at the time—a below 500 Stanford team that throttled the Wildcats in an 18-point loss that ended 100-82 for UA.

Advertisement

Arizona's defense struggled to find its footing, especially at the 3-point line where the Cardinal drained in a program record 16 3-point buckets while shooting 58% from the field. It was a rough month of December for Arizona as it took losses from No. 1 Purdue, No. 17 FAU and now Stanford. The Wildcats will be back at home with a matchup against Colorado (11-2, 2-0) on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. (MST) with the game beging televised on ESPN.