Arizona men and women remain in AP Top 25 to end 2019
Wildcats hanging onto last spot in updated AP Top 25 poll
Arizona was idle last week as the Wildcats rested in their annual break for the holidays. UA last played Dec. 21 against St. John's in San Francisco and a loss to the Red Storm dropped Sean Miller's team in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after the defeat.
The Wildcats dropped again Monday as the rankings were updated, but UA remained as part of the top group in college basketball at No. 25 overall. That is the lowest ranking of the season for Arizona, which heads into conference play this week with a 10-3 record.
UA's slide in the rankings has come as a result of its recent losses to end nonconference play. The Wildcats have lost three of their last four games with two of the losses coming against ranked opponents including current No. 1 team Gonzaga and current No. 6 team Baylor.
The loss to Baylor came on the road while the loss to St. John's came on a neutral court. The Red Storm continues to receive votes in the poll.
UA will have more opportunities to play quality opponents once conference play begins this weekend in a rivalry matchup with Arizona State. A meeting with No. 4 Oregon in Eugene awaits the Wildcats next week setting up the team's next top-25 matchup.
The Pac-12 has had multiple teams in the top 25 throughout the season, but only Oregon and Arizona remain to end 2019. Colorado sits just outside the top 25 as the team with the most votes to not make the list while Washington is just a few spots behind the Buffaloes outside the rankings.
Stanford is another Pac-12 team receiving votes in this week's poll.
The NCAA's NET rankings continue to be updated as well and Arizona continues to remain around the same position on that list. UA was previously No. 20 but moved up during hits idle week as the Wildcats are now at No. 18 on that list. The NET rankings are an element of what is used by the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee to determine participants and seeding at the end of the season.
UA women hold steady at No. 18
Arizona has kept winning, but so have other teams across women's college basketball. What it means is the Wildcats have remained in their spot at No. 18 for a few weeks. Adia Barnes' group will end the decade as the No. 18 team in the country after knocking off Arizona State Sunday to open up conference play.
The Wildcats remain undefeated at this point in the year with a 13-0 record giving them a good jumping off point as the calendar changes to 2020. UA remains one of five Pac-12 teams that are ranked in the final poll of 2019.
The biggest challenge for UA will be to remain ranked as the season moves along with four Pac-12 opponents ranked inside the top 10. Three Pac-12 teams are ranked in the top five of the latest poll.
The Wildcats will play three of the ranked conference teams in the next two weeks.
