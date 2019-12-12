"We just got to work. Guys watched the film. We had two really good days of practice. I thought today ... they showed up ready to compete, and we took care of what we needed to."

"I'm really happy for our team," Miller said after the victory. "It's not easy to bounce back when you don't play well and lose your first game of the season like we did at Baylor. I thought the response of our guys was tremendous. Not just tonight in our game, but leading into the game. We didn't point fingers and have to have multiple team meetings to pick up everybody's spirt.

Omaha was without leading scorer JT Gibson for the game, but it wouldn't have made much of a difference as the Wildcats were able to execute their game plan throughout the evening on their way to win No. 10.

Sean Miller's team struggled to find a rhythm offensively against the Bears last weekend, but the strong transition game and quality shot selection returned Wednesday night as UA reached the 90s for the sixth time this season.

UA (10-1) had balanced scoring with five players finishing in double figures, the turnover numbers were low and the Wildcats more than doubled their opponent's points in the paint.

No. 15 Arizona needed a game like it had Wednesday night coming off its loss to Baylor last weekend. The 99-49 victory over Omaha at McKale Center brought together some of the Wildcats' best attributes – some of which were missing on the trip to Waco, Texas.

It wasn't that Arizona's confidence evaporated after the close loss to Baylor last weekend, but a confidence boost was a nice place for the Wildcats to begin an important week on the schedule. No. 6 Gonzaga will make its way to Tucson this Saturday night for a meeting between two top-15 teams and UA's players understand what that challenge will demand from them.

"I think it's a good bounce-back game for us," veteran center Chase Jeter said after Wednesday night's victory. "All credit to Omaha, they were down a guy. In games like this really our emphasis is to try and gear ourselves for Saturday. The biggest way we can gear ourselves for Saturday is coming off a win like that.

"So, we got two days here to get ready and practice hard then give it our all on Saturday against Gonzaga."

The Wildcats knew Wednesday's game wouldn't be as big of a challenge as the game coming up against the Bulldogs this Saturday, so working on the things that didn't go well against Baylor was part of the game plan against Omaha.

"We were really hitting hard on the defensive side of the ball, being able to get stops," freshman point guard Nico Mannion said. "Then, offensively, being able to move the ball and get it to touch two or three sides of the floor and I think we did that tonight. I think everyone got a little more confidence as the game went one. Shots went down."

Mannion was one of five players to score in double figures Wednesday night finishing with 13 points and 11 assists in the game. He was able to practice the entire week after missing a couple practices last week ahead of the game with Baylor because of back soreness.

Jeter finished with 15 and four rebounds while being a perfect 5-for-5 from the field as well as 5-for-5 from the free-throw line. Freshman guard Josh Green had 15 points and seven rebounds plus three assists in the win. Senior guard Dylan Smith hit four 3-pointers for the Wildcats to finish with 14 points and four rebounds while Ira Lee had 12 points and six rebounds off the bench for UA.

Freshman big man Christian Koloko had his best all-around performance of the season by grabbing 10 rebounds to go with five points in just over 12 minutes of action Wednesday night.

"We were able to, I think, do a number of things that we're trying to be better at," Miller said about Wednesday's win. "Obviously, we have a big test on Saturday and that's where we're at now."

UA's meeting with Gonzaga is set to tip off at 8 p.m. MST at McKale Center this Saturday.