Arizona looks for redemption against San Diego State
GAME INFO
Who: Arizona (0-0) at San Diego State (0-0)
When: 12:30 p.m. MST
Where: Snapdragon Stadium | San Diego, California
TV: CBS
All-time series: Arizona leads 10-6 | Last meeting (9.11.21): SDSU win 38-14
Favorite: SDSU (-6), O/U 47 1/2
Jedd Fisch’s Arizona team will aim to change the narrative this season with a new-look and hungry program after struggling and falling to 1-11 last year in his debut as a head coach.
Arizona will start by looking to avenge its 38-14 loss last season to San Diego State when it takes on the Aztecs in San Diego this Saturday at 12:30 p.m. (MST) to kick off the season.
New additions for the Wildcats' offense will ideally play a crucial factor in their attack when facing the Aztecs.
Washington State transfer and 2021 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Jayden de Laura takes the reins at quarterback this season after winning the job throughout fall camp. De Laura has valuable experience at this level despite it being his first start with the Wildcats, having passed for 2,798 yards, 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions as a redshirt freshman for the Cougars.
His play in his Wildcats debut will set the tone for the new identity Arizona hopes to introduce on the field this fall on the offensive side of the ball
The transfer quarterback is not the only impactful newcomer, though. Arizona's starting quarterback also touched upon developing chemistry with skill players Tetairoa McMillan and Rayshon "Speedy" Luke throughout camp that could potentially be a sight to see when the lights are on Saturday.
"He opened up our run game a lot," De Laura noted about Luke's explosiveness as a running back. "He's gonna bring another set of legs that can run for us."
