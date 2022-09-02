New additions for the Wildcats' offense will ideally play a crucial factor in their attack when facing the Aztecs.

Washington State transfer and 2021 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Jayden de Laura takes the reins at quarterback this season after winning the job throughout fall camp. De Laura has valuable experience at this level despite it being his first start with the Wildcats, having passed for 2,798 yards, 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions as a redshirt freshman for the Cougars.

His play in his Wildcats debut will set the tone for the new identity Arizona hopes to introduce on the field this fall on the offensive side of the ball

The transfer quarterback is not the only impactful newcomer, though. Arizona's starting quarterback also touched upon developing chemistry with skill players Tetairoa McMillan and Rayshon "Speedy" Luke throughout camp that could potentially be a sight to see when the lights are on Saturday.

"He opened up our run game a lot," De Laura noted about Luke's explosiveness as a running back. "He's gonna bring another set of legs that can run for us."