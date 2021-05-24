Arizona locks up share of first Pac-12 baseball title since 2012

Arizona head coach Jay Johnson has stressed the importance of his team's depth this season, and that was on full display Sunday as the Wildcats needed help from most of the group to pull off a road win against Oregon State.

UA (38-14, 21-9 Pac-12) erased a four-run lead in the eighth inning before securing a series win over the Beavers with a single from shortstop Nik McClaughry that brought in third baseman Kyson Donahue for the 6-5 victory at Goss Stadium.

McClaughry's hit won the game, but also secured at least a share of the Pac-12 title for the Wildcats. It is the first time the Wildcats have claimed at least a share of the crown for the first time since 2012. Oregon still has a shot at sharing the title if it sweeps Cal this week, but if the Ducks lose a game UA will earn its first outright conference championship since 1992.

Arizona's win on Sunday did secure the league's automatic bid for the upcoming NCAA Tournament thanks to its series win over the Ducks earlier in the season.

"Historically, this is significant for our program," Johnson said after Sunday's win. "This is a great, perennial successful program, but Pac-12 championships and Pac-12 success hasn't always come easy. Especially this year with old players, veteran teams, obviously really good coaches, really good pitching staffs this is a massive deal and I'm really proud of our team for getting this done."

The Pac-12 has had five different champions in the last five full seasons pushing Johnson to liken winning a title in the league to the battle scenes in the movie "300."

The Wildcats found themselves in one of those battles in a place where they had not had a ton of success in recent years. Oregon State evened the series Saturday with a 3-1 win before jumping out to a 5-1 lead in the fourth inning Sunday.

Arizona used five singles in the eighth inning to tie the game, 5-5, with second baseman Kobe Kato evening the score on a base hit to left field that brought in center fielder Donta' Williams.

Outfielders Chase Davis and Tyler Casagrande led off the inning with base hits, and both players have not been in the lineup much throughout the season. Davis was used as a pinch hitter in the game while Casagrande earned the start in left as he has been productive at the plate with increased opportunities late in the year.

He went 2 for 3 with one run scored on the day.

In all the Wildcats used 13 position players in the win with six different pitchers getting an opportunity Sunday. Johnson said every pitcher, expect Friday and Saturday starters Chase Silseth and Garrett Irvin, was available for the final game of the series.

No UA pitcher was on the mound for more than three innings in the win, but reliever Vince Vannelle (4-2) eventually took the victory after he worked through the final two innings and only allowed two hits to go with four strikeouts.

"I feel bad repeating myself, but we have more than nine starters," Johnson said of his team's depth.

The Wildcats will now wrap up the season this week with a nonconference series against Dixie State that is set to begin Thursday evening at 6 p.m. MST. The selection show for the NCAA Tournament will be held Sunday at which point the Wildcats will find who they will play in the postseason. UA is on track to earn a top-eight seed and host for the regional and super regional rounds after winning the Pac-12 title.