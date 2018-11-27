"The coaches have shown a lot of love to me and my family and have welcomed us with open arms!" Tapusoa wrote in post made on Twitter. "Tucson felt like home, everything seemed to fit perfectly."

The Wildcats quickly became one of the favorites for Tapusoa when he backed off his pledge to the Cougars as he was already planning to see UA after the season. When he decommitted the program moved his visit up to last weekend allowing him to make the trip for the final game.

When he backed off his pledge from Houston the picture started to become a big more clear, and Tuesday night Eastern Arizona College (Thatcher, Arizona) defensive tackle Myles Tapusoa decided it was the right time to make the call for Kevin Sumlin's Arizona program. Tapusoa visited Tucson over the weekend when the Wildcats hosted and eventually lost to Arizona State in the teams' annual meeting.

Oregon State had also been involved with Tapusoa for some time now and he was planning to visit Corvallis this weekend on an official visit prior to announcing his decision Tuesday evening. The Salt Lake City native became a big priority for defensive line coach Iona Uiagalelei as the UA assistant works to build up his group up front.

"He reaches out to me every day," Tapusoa previously told BeaversEdge.com about his relationship with Uiagalelei back when he was still committed to Houston. "I'm No. 1 on their list. He's doing all he can to get me change my mind."

Tapusoa was one of five official visitors Arizona had over the weekend and was one of three prospects who was uncommitted prior to that trip. He became the last of that group to commit after defensive lineman Trevon Mason and offensive lineman Josh Donovan committed to the Wildcats Sunday.

The group joins offensive lineman Rocky Aitogi as the four junior college members of UA's 2019 recruiting class while Tapusoa is the sixth lineman of the Wildcats' last seven prospects to commit.

The 6-foot-3, 335-pound defensive tackle is the 18th commitment in UA's class and the fourth in the last four days as Belgian defensive end Sylvain Yondjouen committed to the Wildcats during the Territorial Cup Game Saturday.

Tapusoa is expected to be a December graduate meaning he would be able to join the Wildcats for spring ball in 2019 to get an early start on his career at Arizona.