Arizona lands transfer defensive lineman Sio Nofoagatoto'a
At the end of spring practice, Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch talked about the team having four scholarships spots left to fill and that the Wildcats would be exploring options to add depth to their roster.
Well, that process has started with the Wildcats landing transfer defensive Sio Nofoagatoto'a from Indiana Thursday afternoon with Nofoagatoto'a announcing his commitment on Twitter.
Nofoagatoto'a is a 6-foot-3, 315-pound defensive lineman out of Ili'ili, American Samoa and played high school football in Florida at Clearwater Academy International.
During Nofoagatoto'a's time at Indiana, he played in 41 games and recorded 52 total tackles, four tackles for loss and a pass deflection.
Now, it looks like he will be a key piece to Johnny Nansen's defense that could use more beef in the middle of the defensive line.
This makes six defensive transfer additions to the Wildcats defense that is trying to improve on that side of the ball.
