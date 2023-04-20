At the end of spring practice, Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch talked about the team having four scholarships spots left to fill and that the Wildcats would be exploring options to add depth to their roster. Well, that process has started with the Wildcats landing transfer defensive Sio Nofoagatoto'a from Indiana Thursday afternoon with Nofoagatoto'a announcing his commitment on Twitter.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7inI3wn4++QmVhcmRvd27wn5C78J+UvfCflLTwn5S1IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9KaU92VlB1YzZnIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vSmlP dlZQdWM2ZzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBOT0ZPQUdBVE9UT0Hwn4em8J+HuCAo QHNpb19ub2ZvKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3Npb19u b2ZvL3N0YXR1cy8xNjQ5MTUwMDMzNTgzODI5MDE2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDIwLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=