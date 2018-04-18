Arizona picked up a much needed piece in the frontcourt on Wednesday evening with the commitment of Ryan Luther. A grad-transfer prospect from Pittsburgh, Luther is an immediate fix for the pressing needs of the Wildcats’ on the frontline.

A 6-foot-8 forward that can play facing the basket and with his back to it, Luther comes to Arizona after asking for his release following the coaching change in Oakland. Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Luther becomes the second native of the city to transfer to Arizona during Sean Miller’s tenure at the Pac 12 program, the first being a key cog to two Elite Eight appearances in TJ McConnell.

Last weekend, Luther took an official visit to Arizona, a trip that sold the Pitt transfer on what he could achieve for his final year of play. Despite a junior year cut short last season, Luther averaged over 12 points and 10 rebounds per game, displaying plenty of versatility and toughness at the power forward spot.

Arizona will continue to round out its roster as they host high school senior Lukas Kisunas on Friday, along with grad-transfers Zach Johnson and Justin Coleman on Sunday and Wednesday, respectively.