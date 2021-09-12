Arizona lands Ole Miss transfer infielder Blaise Biringer

Arizona received a boost to its roster as Ole Miss transfer Blaise Biringer announced on Twitter Sunday morning that she will be transferring to play for coach Caitlin Lowe and the Wildcats.

"I’m extremely excited to be able to play in front of family and friends. And I get to reunite with a couple of close friends from club ball. I’m just blessed for this opportunity," Biringer told GOAZCATS.com.

The transfer to Arizona means that Biringer will be returning home to play for her hometown team after playing softball at Cienega High School before heading to Ole Miss.

Last season at Ole Miss, Biringer shined hitting .337 with two home runs and 21 RBIs in 58 games. She would go on to be named part of the SEC first-team All-Freshmen team.

During the Tucson Regional this spring, Biringer hit an impressive .500, going 8 for 16 with three runs scored in games against Arizona and Villanova.

With the addition of Biringer, Arizona now has 18 players on its 2022 roster and will have another option for the infield as the team tries to replace four starters from last season.