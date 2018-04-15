The 6-foot-7 wing joins four-star wing Devonaire Doutrive as Arizona's current 2018 recruiting class and he will add some length to the perimeter for UA. Sean Miller has had plenty of success with both tall wings as well as international players over his tenure with the Wildcats and both of those things mattered in Thielemans' recruitment.

Arizona has things moving along now in its quest to fill out the 2018 class with the addition of an international player Sunday morning. Belgian wing Omar Thielemans made the trek from his home country to visit Arizona over the weekend and as things checked out on his trip to Tucson his decision came quickly as he committed to UA becoming the second prospect to give the program his commitment in the last eight days.

There was some discussion about how much his Belgian team would do to try and keep him overseas, but eventually the opportunity to play for Miller and in college basketball in the United States was too much. Although, Thielemans is a new name to most college fans he is not new to college programs.

Stanford, Colorado State and Maine were a few of the programs to offer the Belgian standout who played for BC Ostend over the last season.

Thielemans will add some true size to the small forward position for the Wildcats and give the team another player who can facilitate on the offensive end and play some power forward in a smaller lineup.

Miller tends to put a premium on players who can pass the ball and that is one of the best traits the newest Arizona commit has. He is an unselfish player who has a strong ball-handling ability while also having some above average athleticism.

Now that it has its wings handled the attention will turn to finding a point guard and more help in the post for Arizona. The Wildcats hosted Pittsburgh grad transfer power forward Ryan Luther for a visit over the weekend and remain in play for high school point guard Brandon Williams, a one time UA commit, plus five-star big man Jordan Brown as well.

Now that Thielemans is in the mix the Wildcats sit at eight scholarship players for the upcoming season.