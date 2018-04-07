The Wildcats will look nothing like they did this past season as they will lose their entire starting five to graduation or to the NBA, and they enter the offseason with up to seven scholarship spots to fill. With just six players on the current roster, Doutrive will be offered the chance to immediately play a part in Arizona’s hopes for another run through Pac-12 play and further March success.

Arizona made its first dent in the 2018 class on Saturday with the commitment of top available wing Devonaire Doutrive , a source told Rivals.com. A 6-foot-5 senior prospect, Doutrive committed to the Pac-12 program during his official visit to campus.

A multi-positional prospect that can defend, rebound, make shots, distribute and be relied upon as a secondary ballhandler, Doutrive was one of the top emerging prospects on the West Coast this winter. He does have to get stronger but his added length allows for him to make up for things as a rim attacker and versatile defender.

Entering next season, the Wildcats have a wing core of Dylan Smith, Brandon Randolph, and Emmanuel Akot but beyond the trio, the chance to step in and contribute from day one remains on the table for Doutrive. He will also have the opportunity to play against his older brother, Devante Doutrive, who is currently a freshman at Utah.

The first commitment for Arizona this spring, Doutrive's commitment comes after the Wildcats saw their prior three senior pledges, Jahvon Quinerly, Brandon Williams and Shareef O'Neal, all decommit in the wake of the uncertainty surrounding the program related to the FBI investigation into the sport.

Coach Sean Miller just has one assistant coach on hand thanks to the FBI investigation that ousted Book Richardson from his position in September, and saw Lorenzo Romar take the head coaching position at Pepperdine a few weeks back.

Arizona remains heavily entrenched in the recruitments of James Akinjo, Jordan Brown, and Brandon Williams, as a few other commitments should be expected from the high school, grad-transfer and international markets.