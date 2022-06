Arizona lands commitment from DE Tylen Gonzalez after official visit

Arizona's big weekend of official visitors has produced its first commitment, as defensive end Tylen Gonzalez announced his decision on Instagram.

The Wildcats looked to be the only scholarship offer for Gonzalez, a 6-foot-6, 250-pound pass rusher from Carlsbad, N.M., and he didn't hesitate in announcing his decision after his weekend in Tucson, Ariz.

Gonzalez is the fifth commit in the 2023 class for Arizona and the second defensive lineman along with three-star Rhino Tapaatoutai.

From the recruits that GOAZCATS.com has talked to so far Sunday night, it sounds like there was considerable momentum from the big recruiting weekend and we're expecting more commitments to come.