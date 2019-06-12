Arizona Wildcats infielders Cameron Cannon and Nick Quintana added to their rapidly growing list of accomplishments with a handful of national and regional awards on Wednesday afternoon.

Cannon was selected to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) All-America First-Team and the Perfect Game/Rawlings All-America Second-Team, while Quintana was named to the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) West All-Region First-Team and the NCBWA All-America Third-Team.

With today's announcements, recognition for Cannon and Quintana's accomplishments during the 2019 season include:

CANNON

- Pac-12 All-Conference

- Baseball America All-America First-Team

- NCBWA All-America First-Team

- Collegiate Baseball All-America Second-Team

- Perfect Game/Rawlings All-America Second-Team

QUINTANA

- Pac-12 All-Conference

- Pac-12 All-Defensive Honorable Mention

- Collegiate Baseball All-America Second-Team

- ABCA West All-Region First-Team

- NCBWA All-America Third-Team

Cannon led the Wildcats in 2019 with a .397 (92-for-232) batting average and collected 72 runs scored, nation-leading 29 doubles, three triples, eight home runs, and 56 RBI. He posted an on-base percentage of .478 and a slugging percentage of .651, both of which were among the top six marks in the Pac-12. He paced Arizona with 30 multi-hit games and tacked on 17 multi-RBI performances, which ranked second on the team. Cannon was recently selected by the Boston Red Sox in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft.

Quintana led the Pac-12 and tied for sixth nationally this season with 77 RBI while hitting .342 (76-for-222). The Cats everyday third baseman posted the best numbers of his career in 2019 – his .342 batting average, 65 runs scored, 76 hits, 18 doubles, 15 home runs, 77 RBI, 139 total bases, 45 walks, .626 slugging percentage, .462 on-base percentage, and .921 fielding percentage were all career-best marks. He finished his Wildcats career with 35 home runs, the fourth-most in program history. Quintana was recently selected by the Detroit Tigers in the second round (47th overall) of the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft.