Arizona jumps to No. 4 in the latest AP poll
Arizona has jumped one spot to No. 4 in the nation in the latest AP Poll, which was announced Monday morning.
This jump comes after a 45-point win over Arizona State --- the largest margin of victory over its rival in history, as well as then-No. 4 Marquette losing 81-53 to No. 1 UConn on Saturday.
UA has won its last six games, but head coach Tommy Lloyd does not correlate this success from the previous games but rather on a game-to-game basis.
"It's all about how can you recreate success and it goes back to good habits and great fundamentals," Lloyd said.
Lloyd said that there may have been a little bit urgency in his team following their latest loss at Oregon State but says ups and downs are inevitable and that UA his hitting it right at the right time.
"We know we're in a hard-fought battle for a regular season championship," Lloyd said. "You need to show up and play well everyday.”
The 4th-ranked Wildcats (20-5, 11-3 Pac-12) will host No. 21 Washington State (20-5, 11-4) on Thursday. The winner of that game will hold first place in the Pac-12 Standings. The Cougars edged out then-No. 8 Wildcats 73-70 in Pullman last month.
