Arizona has jumped one spot to No. 4 in the nation in the latest AP Poll, which was announced Monday morning.

This jump comes after a 45-point win over Arizona State --- the largest margin of victory over its rival in history, as well as then-No. 4 Marquette losing 81-53 to No. 1 UConn on Saturday.

UA has won its last six games, but head coach Tommy Lloyd does not correlate this success from the previous games but rather on a game-to-game basis.

"It's all about how can you recreate success and it goes back to good habits and great fundamentals," Lloyd said.