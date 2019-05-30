Not living in the past but learning from it has been a big part of No. 6 Arizona’s success during the postseason after losing three games against No. 3 Washington earlier this month near the end of the regular season. The Wildcats (47-12) have had a quick turnaround since that series loss showing a different mindset and how well they can work together as a team, offensively and defensively, winning seven of eight games since that sweep at the hands of the Huskies.

Arizona is one of three Pac-12 teams set to take part in the Women’s College World Series this week in Oklahoma City and is set for a rematch with Washington (50-7) Thursday in the first game of the tournament. UCLA is also on the Wildcats’ side of the bracket meaning there is a strong chance a Pac-12 program will earn the opportunity to play in the championship series.

Arizona has faced each team in the WCWS field that includes No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 2 UCLA, No. 5 Florida, No. 8 Alabama, No. 7 Minnesota and No. 13 Oklahoma State. Head coach Mike Candrea said that he believes that at this stage of the game each team, outside of its two Pac-12 counterparts, is probably going to be different considering how much time has passed since UA faced many of those teams earlier this season.

However, since Arizona just recently played Washington, Candrea is expecting to know a little more about his team’s opponent going into Thursday’s game.

Mindset has been discussed a lot by this Arizona team, and it was the biggest change Candrea saw in his group since losing to the Huskies three weeks ago which has positively impacted the Wildcats’ growth and maturity.

“You know just realizing that if you’re going to move on and you’re going to play big games you have to have a big-game mentality and can’t let the game get too quick and gotta be able to slow yourself down and I think they did a really good job at that.” Candrea said.

“So now is the next level that they’re gonna jump up to. No matter how much you prepare you get in Oklahoma City and your motor is running a little bit higher then it usually does, but I think they’re much more prepared right now to understand what they need to do to keep the game slowed down.”