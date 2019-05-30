Arizona hopeful previous experience against Washington brings success
Not living in the past but learning from it has been a big part of No. 6 Arizona’s success during the postseason after losing three games against No. 3 Washington earlier this month near the end of the regular season. The Wildcats (47-12) have had a quick turnaround since that series loss showing a different mindset and how well they can work together as a team, offensively and defensively, winning seven of eight games since that sweep at the hands of the Huskies.
Arizona is one of three Pac-12 teams set to take part in the Women’s College World Series this week in Oklahoma City and is set for a rematch with Washington (50-7) Thursday in the first game of the tournament. UCLA is also on the Wildcats’ side of the bracket meaning there is a strong chance a Pac-12 program will earn the opportunity to play in the championship series.
Arizona has faced each team in the WCWS field that includes No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 2 UCLA, No. 5 Florida, No. 8 Alabama, No. 7 Minnesota and No. 13 Oklahoma State. Head coach Mike Candrea said that he believes that at this stage of the game each team, outside of its two Pac-12 counterparts, is probably going to be different considering how much time has passed since UA faced many of those teams earlier this season.
However, since Arizona just recently played Washington, Candrea is expecting to know a little more about his team’s opponent going into Thursday’s game.
Mindset has been discussed a lot by this Arizona team, and it was the biggest change Candrea saw in his group since losing to the Huskies three weeks ago which has positively impacted the Wildcats’ growth and maturity.
“You know just realizing that if you’re going to move on and you’re going to play big games you have to have a big-game mentality and can’t let the game get too quick and gotta be able to slow yourself down and I think they did a really good job at that.” Candrea said.
“So now is the next level that they’re gonna jump up to. No matter how much you prepare you get in Oklahoma City and your motor is running a little bit higher then it usually does, but I think they’re much more prepared right now to understand what they need to do to keep the game slowed down.”
It has been nearly a decade (2010) since Arizona was last in Oklahoma City, so it is a bit of a surreal moment for the Wildcats to still be playing at this stage of the season. Junior shortstop Jessie Harper said it is a dream come true having grown up watching Women’s College World Series games eventually understanding that coming to Arizona could potentially lead her to a childhood dream of winning and holding up the championship trophy.
Harper and the Wildcats are gearing up for round two against the Huskies and hope to be the team that represents the Pac-12 throughout the rest of the tournament.
“I’m excited,” Harper said. “We hit a little rough spell here at Rita [Hillenbrand Stadium] but I’m excited. If that doesn’t put a fire in your belly what does? So coming out with Washington I don’t like that one of us has to kick out each other for the Pac-12 reasons … we’re gonna come out guns flyin’.
“At the end of the day we’re trying not to play the name game. Go in there knowing, ‘hey we got Washington first’ and then we’ll go from there, but definitely starting off with Washington knowing what we got headed there. We already had three games against them. ... We know who everyone is at this point, so there’s not going to be any surprises but we just have to play our game that’s pretty much it.”
Many Arizona players said the maturity they have developed this season has played a big part in their success on the journey to the final games of the season that started with getting over the Super Regionals hurdle.
“Just every single experience we’ve had throughout this year from the program to just maturing throughout the year I think that this group collectively is such an amazing group of talented people,” third baseman Malia Martinez said. “… Knowing that you have to move on from experiences that aren’t the best and you have to learn from them and so I think going into this year, going into Supers, we knew that we needed to get it done and this was our year.
“So being able to have done that, now we know that we need to look forward to the next thing.”
Making adjustments is something Candrea has talked about countlessly throughout the season before each game and his team has shown it can adjust quickly and adapt to the challenges each of its opponents poses.
“You know we are a different team,” junior center fielder Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza said about playing the Huskies this time around. “It wasn’t that long ago, but I think going from losing that series to beating UCLA to now going to the world series I think that series really matured us. We grew and we learned from that. We’re gonna go in completely different.”
Arizona will get its next chance to face Washington Thursday at 9 a.m. with the game set to be broadcast on ESPN.