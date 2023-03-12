Arizona will be headed to College Park, MD in the Greenville Region as the No. 7 seed where they'll be taking on 10-seed West Virginia in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

UA will look to put the end of the season between them after losing each of its final three games including the Pac-12 tournament game against UCLA.

"We just have to worry about ourselves," fifth-year senior guard Shaina Pellington said. "It's a new season. I think that's the mindset that we're heading into this tournament with... All you got to do is get hot at the right time."

The Mountaineers went 19-11 this season before losing to Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Tournament.

Arizona senior forward Esmery Martinez transferred from West Virginia to UA this past offseason, making this the first time she will be facing her former team. It's also the first time Special Assistant coach Bett Shelby will be facing the Mountaineers as she also came to Tucson this year after spending the past three seasons as the top assistant at West Virginia.

"I think it was a surprise," fifth-year senior Cate Reese said. "We've kind of been talking about potential matchups. I think we're excited. I know Es is excited. We've been practicing for a week without knowing who we're playing, so being able to finally see and visualize the team that we're going to play is exciting."

UA defeated West Virginia the lone time these two teams met all the way back on November 27, 1982.

The winner of the Wildcats and the Mountaineers will face No. 2 Maryland or No. 15 Holy Cross in the second round. The coach of Maryland is Brenda Frese who played for the Wildcats from 1989-92.

"Brenda is a Wildcat," Arizona coach Adia Barnes said. "We know Maryland is really good and West Virginia is really good, so I think we have a lot of great teams on our side but we feel really good about who we're going against."

The No. 1 seed in the region is South Carolina, the top overall team in the country.

Pellington expects to have her family in attendance for the first of what the Wildcats hope to be several more games left to play.

"They'll be at the first-round," Pellington said. "It's in Maryland which is not too far from where I live at. It's around a 10-hour drive, so they're going to be there."

"It means a lot. It's my last one, but hopefully they'll have a lot more games to watch. It's a really exciting time for me, my family and also for this team."

When Arizona made its run to the Final Four a couple of years ago, they didn't end the regular season on a high note that season either losing three of the final four games factoring in the end of the regular season and the Pac-12 Tournament. The team knows March Madness is a completely different ball game than the regular season.

"It's an exciting time," Barnes said. "This is where all the fun happens. This is what you work all year for. It doesn't matter how you finish. It matters how you start now and it's do or die... I think we got a lot better this week in practice. We're definitely ready for the tournament and we're in a good place right now as a team."

The primary focus in practice this week for the Wildcats was looking at some different defenses and working on some tweaks on the offensive side of the ball.

"We tend to play better on defense when we're making shots," Barnes said. "Just allowing the team to understand that moving the ball, sharing the ball and getting certain types of touches, we have really high effective offense. When we rush and we have one pass and a shot, we aren't as effective."