GOAZCATS - Arizona halts athletic activities amid 19 potential positive COVID-19 tests

Arizona will again have to hit the pause button on athletic activities after a small COVID-19 outbreak among its athletic program, it was announced late Thursday afternoon. The UA medical staff has continued to routinely test athletes since the reentry plan began earlier in the summer and has avoided any kind of substantial outbreak.

The latest decision comes after the athletic department confirmed 13 positive tests and six inconclusive positives among its athlete population and among the medical staff. Seven of the potential positive tests came from Arizona's women's soccer team while three belong to members of the UA athletics medical staff.

The school says the other nine potential positive cases were spread out among eight other teams on campus but did not specify which sports.

Because of the positive tests Arizona will put all athletic activities on hold until Tuesday while the women's soccer program will halt its fall training activities for 14 days to prevent any further spread of the disease among that team.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are going to suspend all activities until we can effectively determine whether there is further spread of the virus,” Director of Medical Services for Arizona Athletics Dr. Steven Paul said in a statement Thursday. “The safety of our students and student-athletes is the first priority of the University of Arizona.”

The pause will give the UA medical staff an opportunity to further validate the inconclusive positive tests as well as conduct any other testing to avoid the spread of COVID-19 among athletes or staff.

UA was slow to roll out its reentry plan and has had quite a bit of success in controlling spread of the coronavirus compared to many other college athletics programs across the country. The athletic department decided to halt its reentry plan earlier in the summer after a handful of positive tests but managed to bring most athletes back to campus ahead of the fall semester that began Aug. 24.