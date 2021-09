Arizona H.S. Football: Sabino falls short to American Leadership Academy

Friday night, Sabino (2-0) hosted American Leadership Academy (ALA) (2-0) in the team's first home game of the season, looking to continue the momentum after coming off a 41-7 victory last time out.

After jumping on the board quickly in the first quarter thanks to a 25-yard touchdown rush from running back Andres Baca, the Sabercats found themselves in a first-half hole that they couldn't climb out of, losing 33-21 to ALA falling to 2-1 on the season.

One area that ALA was able to take advantage of Sabino was the battle in the trenches. The Sabercats' offensive line struggled to keep quarterback Cameron Hackworth standing upright, with a total of seven sacks given up throughout the night.

Even with his team trailing for most of the game, Hackworth rallied his team together while leading a comeback. He finished the night showing his playmaking ability with 150 yards through the air, collecting two touchdowns while throwing one pick.



In the end, Sabino couldn't overcome seven sacks and had trouble getting off the field in critical situations that extended drives for American Leadership Academy, causing the late rally attempt to fall short.

Sabino will now hit the road again as it travels to Thatcher, who has started the season 3-0 with an average margin of victory at 36.3 points.

Here's the reaction to Friday's game from Sabino head coach Ryan McBrayer and Hackworth talking about what they saw and how the team can grow from this outcome.

