If this is the end for Arizona's trio of freshmen starters then Josh Green ended his career on a personal high note. The Wildcats' season ended last Wednesday afternoon with a win when they defeated Washington on the first day of the Pac-12 Tournament. Just before tip off of that game the NCAA released a statement saying that it would not be allowing fans to attend NCAA Tournament games.

Within 24 hours all of college sports would come to a halt as the Pac-12 Tournament was canceled followed by the NCAA Tournament being canceled. All major sports are now on hold including the NBA, but the anticipation throughout the season has been that Green along with Nico Mannion and Zeke Nnaji will be moving on to the professional ranks after one season at Arizona.

It's possible the current state of things changes that plan as there is no clear indication of what will happen with the NBA Draft process or when players will have to make a decision about their futures.

Still, it is very possible that Green has played his last game with the Wildcats. The freshman from Australia shined in the team's win over Washington last week in Las Vegas. He scored a team-high 19 points including hitting three 3-pointers in the 77-70 victory over the Huskies.

It was one of Green's best performances of the season and it was needed by the UA wing to help the Wildcats advance in the Pac-12 Tournament before it was canceled.

"I felt great," Green said after the Wildcats' final game of the season. "I think the was being able to come in the game with energy whether that's on the offensive end or the defensive end. I think my biggest goal was trying to get the team going, trying to get the team pumped and ready to go."

It's unfortunate for both Green and Arizona that the season was cut short as the Wildcats seemed to be building some momentum as the postseason was just starting.

"We really locked in last week at practice," the freshman said. "And I think we're gonna keep it going."

Green nor his Arizona teammates will get an opportunity to do that this season now that the decision has been made to cancel any further games, but he can certainly know that he left an impression in what could be his last game for the Wildcats.

I thought Josh, this might have been his overall best game of his year today, and it's great to see him play well in March especially because we missed him when he didn't go with us to LA," UA head coach Sean Miller said after last Wednesday's win. "You could see how much we missed him, so it's great to have him back."



Miller would love to say that last phrase once again if Green ultimately decides to return to Arizona for a sophomore season. Like so many other things in the world right now, that still remains uncertain at this point.