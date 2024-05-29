Content Loading

On April 16, Arizona guard Caleb Love entered his name into the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility so that he can go through the process to see where he stacks up against the rest of the draftees. Well, Love has finished going through the process and has announced on Twitter (X) that he will be returning for another season under coach Tommy Lloyd and his staff. In one year with the program, Love went from a player that averaged 16.7 points, 2.8 assists and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 37% from the field at North Carolina, to a player that shot a career-high 41% from the field while posting 18 points per game, 3.4 assists and 4.8 rebounds leading to him being named Pac-12 Player of the Year.

Minutes after Love announced his decision to stay for another season in Tucson, former Arizona commit Joson Sanon quote tweeted it with a statement that said "LOVE IT" and then a few minutes later announced on his Instagram that he will be flipping to ASU. It was long thought that Sanon would come to Arizona and reclassify to be apart of the 2024 class. Now, he will be going to ASU and ESPN's Jeff Borzello has reported that he will reclassify a play for the Sun Devils during the 2024-25 season. So as of right now, Arizona has one scholarship left to handout for the 2024-25 season with the roster having guards Love, KJ Lewis, Jaden Bradley, Jamari Phillips, Anthony Dell'Orso and Conrad Martinez at guard with Trey Townsend, Carter Bryant, Henri Veesaar and Tobe Awaka at forward and the center position being manned by Motiejus Krivas and Emmanuel Stephen. Again, the thought was that Sanon would be the 13th scholarship player for Arizona, but now that plan has changed. As of this minute, the Wildcats still have one more scholarship to hand out. Love becomes the first Wildcat to return to college after winning the conference player of the year award since Sean Elliott, who then won the award again the following season.