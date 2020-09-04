GOAZCATS - Arizona guard Brandon Williams leaving the program to pursue pro options

The story of Brandon Williams at Arizona has come to an end.

Friday afternoon the sophomore guard announced his plans to pursue professional options and forgo the remainder of his college eligibility. Williams battled a lingering knee issue throughout his career with the Wildcats that eventually cost him games as a freshman along with his entire sophomore season.

Friday's decision brings an end to his college career.

“Arizona, I Say Thank You!” Williams said in a statement Friday. “Thank you to the University, the fans, the basketball staff and all those who supported me. I especially want to thank Sean Miller, who believed in me from day one. I also want to send a special thanks to athletic trainer Justin Kokoskie and the training staff for pushing me each day during this long rehab process. With that being said, it’s now time for me to pursue my goals of being a professional basketball player. I will continue to pursue my degree in the future, and it will always be UofA forever in my heart. Thanks again to the entire Arizona basketball family, both past and present! BEARDOWN FOREVER!!!”

There had been questions about what would happen with Williams this offseason as he remained in California when the rest of the team returned to campus in Tucson. The sophomore has dealt with knee issues since high school as he was forced to miss his entire junior season after recovering from an initial surgery before he arrived to Arizona.

Eventually he recovered and had a productive senior year at Crespi High School. That spring he re-committed to Arizona after backing off his pledge for a short time amid a rocky time for the program. That decision made him a fan favorite and he went on to average 11.4 points and 3.4 assists in 26 games as a standout freshman for the team.

“I am going to miss Brandon Williams being a part of our everyday program at Arizona,” UA head coach Sean Miller said Friday. “However, I am excited to follow his path moving forward, both on the basketball court and academically, as he continues to pursue his undergraduate degree from our university.

“Brandon is one of the most talented guards we have recruited during my tenure here. Unfortunately, his health didn’t allow him to showcase his talents for an entire career in our program. In his lone year playing for us, while he was never 100% physically, Brandon had an outstanding season. I completely support Brandon’s quest to pursue his professional opportunities, especially now that he has had successful knee surgery and over a year to recover.”

“On a personal level, I want to thank Brandon’s parents, Chris and Kisha, for their unwavering support of both their son and our basketball program. I will certainly miss seeing them at our games and throughout the season.”

Miller said this spring that Williams had missed out on the most important time of his recovery process since he had to leave campus when the coronavirus pandemic hit resulting in the cancellation of the basketball season. The Wildcats were unsure about when he would be able to make a return to the floor at that time.

"I'm frustrated and I'm his coach," Miller said late in the spring. "I'm frustrated for him. You can imagine how he feels. ... For us or anybody to speculate on his future when he was never able to finish the crucial part of his recovery that's just not fair right now and I think we have to let this play out."

The Arizona guard was a four-star prospect out of high school, who Miller said would have been a McDonald's All-American if not for his injuries that prevented him from playing during a crucial time in his high school career. Rivals.com rated Williams as the 34th-best prospect in the 2018 class.

Williams' departure from the program means Arizona is back at the 13-man scholarship limit allowed by the NCAA each season for college basketball rosters.

