LOS ANGELES — Southern California remains an unkind host to the Arizona men’s basketball team in the NCAA tournament.

Whether it’s named the Staples Center or now Crypto.com Arena, it was a familiar sight Thursday as the opponent managed to shoot a high percentage early and a cold second-half stretch extended the Wildcats’ drought without a Final Four appearance to 23 years.

Second-seeded Arizona erased a 13-point first-half deficit, but a 10-minute span without a made field goal after halftime was too much to overcome in a 77-72 loss to No. 6-seeded Clemson in the NCAA West Regional semifinal.

“We dug deep and we got ourselves back in the game,” Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said, “but we were just never able to take that next step.”

Wildcats reserve Jaden Bradley scored 16 of his game-high-tying 18 points after halftime, but the team shot just 37.3% (25 of 67) from the field including 5 of 28 on 3-point attempts. Arizona guard Caleb Love, the Pac-12 player of the year, struggled throughout and finished with 13 points on 5-of-18 shooting, including misses on all nine shots beyond the arc.

Wildcats center Oumar Ballo rounded out the double-figure scorers with 15 points to go with 15 rebounds. Ballo, though, was 1 of 7 at the free-throw line.

“Sad we couldn’t finish it.” Love said. “I feel like I couldn’t, obviously I couldn’t make shots. But I should’ve been there for my team.”

Arizona (27-9) made it a ballgame by taking better care of the basketball, committing just one of its nine turnovers in the second half. In addition, the Wildcats owned the advantage in points in the paint (40-30), second-chance points (15-2) and fast-break points (22-5).

But it wasn’t enough to overcome a string of 13 consecutive missed shots, including seven 3-point attempts, in the second half as Clemson went to a zone defense.

“Our starting guys that shoot 3s were 2 for 23, which is a lot to overcome,” Lloyd said. “I feel like some of them were good looks and shots we’ve made all season, and today they just didn’t go in.”

Added Love: “We knew they were going to play zone, we knew they were going to switch it up, but we had a lot of good looks. We just couldn’t finish.”

Clemson (24-11) made 16 of 30 shots in the opening half, including 5 of 11 on 3-pointers, before cooling off and finishing at 49.2% (29 of 59) for the game.

Tigers guard Chase Hunter led a balanced attack with 18 points, followed by forward PJ Hall’s 17 and Ian Schieffelin’s 14. Three other Clemson players tallied at least seven points.

The Tigers will move on to face top-seeded North Carolina or No. 4-seeded Alabama in Saturday’s West Regional final.

“Today was our day,” Clemson head coach Brad Brownell said. “We made enough plays to win, and I’m just super happy that these guys are going to get a chance to continue to play and we get to spend more time together.”

For Arizona, it marked the fifth time a season ended in a regional semifinal or final played in either Los Angeles or Anaheim since the program’s last Final Four appearance in 2001. It was the first such occurrence since the second of back-to-back Elite Eight losses to Wisconsin in 2015.

The Wildcats, who trailed by eight at halftime, used an 8-0 run in the span of less than a minute to tie the game 43-43 at the 16:33 mark. A Kylan Boswell steal and Love layup two minutes later then briefly gave the Wildcats their first lead of the contest 46-45.

After Clemson immediately re-took the lead on a Jack Clark 3-pointer, the teams combined to make just one of the next 10 shots.

Tied 56-56, the Tigers got a Hall layup and Schieffelin 3-pointer on consecutive possessions to spark a 9-2 run.

The Wildcats finally ended their cold spell from the field on a Bradley 3-pointer with 4:21 left to trim the Clemson lead to 65-61. It ended an Arizona span of 10 minutes, 11 seconds without a made basket.

The Wildcats then pulled within three on three separate occasions, but Hall had an answer each time with a pair of free throws, a layup and a dunk to bump the Tigers’ lead to 72-67 with 1:05 remaining.

Bradley’s 3-pointer out of a timeout pulled Arizona within 72-70, but Hunter was fouled on a driving layup and made the ensuing free throw to extend the Clemson lead to 75-70.

“That was definitely a big moment for our team,” Hunter said. “When that went in I had confidence we were going to win that game.”

The Wildcats then had a defensive lapse after a Love layup, as Dillon Hunter leaked out for his own layup to seal the victory with nine seconds to play.

The Wildcats missed their first six shots and fell into a 16-6 hole inside the first nine minutes. The Tigers opened by connecting seven of their first 14 attempts.

Arizona trailed by as much as 27-14 and was forced to call timeout after consecutive 3-pointers from Hall and Chauncey Wiggins with 7:19 left.

Late in the half, consecutive Ballo dunks — including a highlight-reel alley-oop from Bradley — trimmed Arizona’s deficit to six on each occasion before going into the break down 39-31.

“We got (off) to a little slow start in the beginning,” Bradley said. “So, halftime we harped on dig deep, dig deep, get stops and do whatever it takes to help my team.”