Led by wide receiver Jacob Cowing, who played his first two collegiate seasons as a Miner, piled in 10 catches for 84 yards and a touchdown.

Arizona conquered head coach Jedd Fisch’ s goal of winning its first quarter of the season, dominating UTEP 31-10 at Arizona Stadium on Saturday night in front of 44,182 fans, capping off the Wildcats’ non-conference play.

After a scoreless first quarter that saw three punts by both teams, it was Arizona that found its rhythm, starting the second quarter by finishing a seven-play, 92-yard drive resulting in an 18-yard touchdown by Tetairoa McMillan off a screen pass from Jayden de Laura.

Like in previous contests, the UA defense built off the momentum from the success of the offense, with the front six, led by a sack by linebacker Jacob Manu forcing UTEP to punt.

Despite totaling 333 yards, the UA offense faced some challenges in the first half, committing a fumble — its eighth turnover in three games and only scoring 14 points on five drives. However, the Wildcats did show flashes, led by a miraculous Tetairoa McMillan 37-yard one-handed catch with quarterback Jayden de Laura, who has surrendered six turnovers over the last two games, committing no turnovers.

Leading 14-3 to start the second half, Arizona wasted no time adding to its lead, maneuvering a 52-yard drive for a field goal in less than five minutes. Arizona would go on to score on 17 points on five drives in the second half. Arizona’s running backs led the way, anchored by a Jonah Coleman career-high rushing attempt of 59 yards and wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig’s first touchdown of the season. The offense finished with a season-high 544 yards.

The Wildcats' running game only had 91 rushing yards last week against MSU, but proved its worth on Saturday, logging 244 yards, the most it has rushed for this season, with an average of 7.6 yards per carry.

De Laura also finished the game with a noticeably efficient game, going 23 for 29 for 285 yards and three touchdown passes, a span of 10 completed passes in a row, along with zero turnovers.

With about seven minutes left to play, Noah Fifita entered the game where he completed two-for-two passes for 15 yards.