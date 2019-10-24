Freshmen such as Nico Mannion, Josh Green and Zeke Nnaji are getting plenty of the acclaim heading into the new season and rightfully so. All three of those prospects were ranked as five-star recruits coming out of high school, so naturally they are going to get a lot of attention. Someone who has flown under the radar as part of the incoming freshman group, however, is the last member of the quartet of young newcomers – Christian Koloko.

The native of Cameroon has only been in the US for a couple of years but he has positioned himself to be a contributor at a high-major basketball program. He was high school teammates with sophomore guard Devonaire Doutrive for a time and now Koloko and Doutrive have become two of the pleasant surprises of the offseason.

Koloko's path to playing time isn't as clear as Doutrive's but his performance in last month's Red-Blue Game certainly gave a glimpse into how he could be an additional contributor for the Wildcats right away.

"When you have a recruiting class, and I'm as guilty as anybody of this part of it, you always rave about the guys that are coming," UA head coach Sean Miller said. "You feel like you owe it to them. You believe it. You kind of see them down the road a lot of times. It's not who they are now, but what you project them out. A lot of times it's like, they're just not as far along as I thought they were.

"I think every coach kind of falls into that category. Christian Koloko, he's one of the rare cases where he's actually better and further along than we anticipated. Which is a great thing. We knew his best days were down the road. We knew he had a great year last year at Sierra Canyon and that he developed a lot, but I just think that what he came from – that winning environment and what he learned there since he hasn't played basketball for very long – he's further along in his development than maybe we thought he was.