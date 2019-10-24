Arizona freshman center Christian Koloko further along than expected
Freshmen such as Nico Mannion, Josh Green and Zeke Nnaji are getting plenty of the acclaim heading into the new season and rightfully so. All three of those prospects were ranked as five-star recruits coming out of high school, so naturally they are going to get a lot of attention. Someone who has flown under the radar as part of the incoming freshman group, however, is the last member of the quartet of young newcomers – Christian Koloko.
The native of Cameroon has only been in the US for a couple of years but he has positioned himself to be a contributor at a high-major basketball program. He was high school teammates with sophomore guard Devonaire Doutrive for a time and now Koloko and Doutrive have become two of the pleasant surprises of the offseason.
Koloko's path to playing time isn't as clear as Doutrive's but his performance in last month's Red-Blue Game certainly gave a glimpse into how he could be an additional contributor for the Wildcats right away.
"When you have a recruiting class, and I'm as guilty as anybody of this part of it, you always rave about the guys that are coming," UA head coach Sean Miller said. "You feel like you owe it to them. You believe it. You kind of see them down the road a lot of times. It's not who they are now, but what you project them out. A lot of times it's like, they're just not as far along as I thought they were.
"I think every coach kind of falls into that category. Christian Koloko, he's one of the rare cases where he's actually better and further along than we anticipated. Which is a great thing. We knew his best days were down the road. We knew he had a great year last year at Sierra Canyon and that he developed a lot, but I just think that what he came from – that winning environment and what he learned there since he hasn't played basketball for very long – he's further along in his development than maybe we thought he was.
There is a lot left for the big man to work on to become the best player he can be, but there are certain parts of his game that are already translating at the college level meaning his role has a chance to be bigger than anticipated.
"No doubt everything is on the table for us on who's gonna play, but to have somebody at 7-feet who can protect the rim you saw," Miller said. "He's still a work in progress offensively, but he can make plays. He can catch the ball, he's a pretty good free-throw shooter and mostly I love his work ethic.
"He works at the game even though he's 7-feet tall, so really thrilled to have him."
This week Rivals.com national analyst Eric Bossi included Koloko on his list of 10 freshmen who could outplay their high school rankings. The big man who played at star-studded Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California last season earned a three-star ranking during his senior year and he was not included as part of the Rival150.
However, the success Koloko has already had leading up to his college debut has Bossi rethinking that decision.
"For a while, I was pretty adamant that Koloko was a major reach for Arizona," Bossi wrote. "As time has gone by, I’m accepting that I may have been wrong. No, Koloko didn’t put up big numbers as a high schooler and he still has to get much stronger, but he holds significant promise as a rim protector."
Koloko is aware of what he needs to improve on as he moves through his college career and he understands that who he is right now could be much different than who he will be at the end of his career. He's willing to put in the work to make that happen.
"I'm skinny, so I still have to gain some weight," he said. "I already gained 15 pounds, but I still have to gain like 15 more pounds to be the best version of myself."
Koloko said he is leaning on older players to learn how to improve his game and soon enough he could be right on the floor next to them.
Arizona's first time back in McKale Center since the Red-Blue Game will be next Friday night when Koloko and the Wildcats take on Chico State in an exhibition game.