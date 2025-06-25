Arizona forward Carter Bryant goes No 14 to San Antonio in the NBA Draft

When he stepped foot on Arizona's campus, forward Carter Bryant was thought of as a potential first-round NBA Draft pick but no one knew where he would fall in the draft order even after the conclusion of a successful freshman season where he shot 37% from the 3-point line.

The dream of making the NBA has now come true for Bryant with the San Antonio Spurs selecting him with the No. 14 overall pick making him the 27th UA player to be drafted in the first-round and the third player in the Tommy Lloyd era to go in the first.

Wildcats in San Antonio have had plenty of success with Steve Kerr and Richard Jefferson. However, the most notable name is UA legend Sean Elliott, who played 11 of his 12 NBA season with the Spurs making two all-star teams and was a critical piece in the first title for the organization during the 1999 season.

When looking at the Spurs roster, they have put things together to potentially be a playoff team next season with Victor Wembanyama leading the charge along with De'Aaron Fox, No. 2 overall pick Dylan Harper, Keldon Johnson, Harrison Barnes and now Bryant.

This puts Bryant in a position to learn from NBA veterans and develop on a roster that has been adding more talent over the last several years.

The 6-foot-8, 225-pound frame of Bryant makes him the perfect fit for a 3-and-D player that has the ability to guard positions 2-through-5 if his team decides to play with a smaller lineup.