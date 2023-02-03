During No. 5 Arizona's game against the Ducks, the Wildcats honored former player Al Fleming inducting him into the ring of honor. Fleming played from 1972-76 helping take the program to its first-ever Elite Eight in 1976.

Fleming holds the McKale Center scoring record by an Arizona player, scoring 41 points against Detroit in a 106-76 win on Jan. 10, 1976. Well, the record came close to falling as current UA power forward Azuolas Tubelis came two points shy of breaking the record, scoring 40 points in the Wildcats' 91-76 win over Oregon.