During No. 5 Arizona's game against the Ducks, the Wildcats honored former player Al Fleming inducting him into the ring of honor. Fleming played from 1972-76 helping take the program to its first-ever Elite Eight in 1976.
Fleming holds the McKale Center scoring record by an Arizona player, scoring 41 points against Detroit in a 106-76 win on Jan. 10, 1976. Well, the record came close to falling as current UA power forward Azuolas Tubelis came two points shy of breaking the record, scoring 40 points in the Wildcats' 91-76 win over Oregon.
"I don't know,' Tubelis said when asked how he scored so many points."The first thing in my head [are] my teammates, they saw me on open-side ball screens and I had a night I finished basically everything. So shots went in and I had a lot of points and I [give] big credit to my teammates."
Tubelis scored his 40 points shooting 76% from the field on 16 of 21, while collecting nine rebounds and three assists in his 36 minutes on the court. 27 of his points came in the first half were he shot 10-for-14 from the field.
