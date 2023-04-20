One of the top players to sign with Arizona for the 2023 recruiting class was wide receiver Malachi Riley, who picked the Wildcats over USC, Baylor, Oregon and Auburn.

From the first practice, it was clear that Riley was different from most of the freshmen on the field. He was making plays and running routes like he has been with the team before. He looked comfortable on the field and wasn't making mistakes.

Riley was able to work his way from the second team offense, to getting reps with the first team offense. If he is able to continue his progress, Arizona will have the ability to mix things up with its receivers and keep defenses honest.