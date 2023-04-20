Arizona has gone through the spring football season with 15 practices that included two scrimmages and was capped off with the spring game.
So far this offseason, coach Jedd Fisch and his staff have worked to improve the defensive side of the ball and have brought in five defensive transfers to help make an impact on that side of the ball.
Throughout spring football, the Wildcats had standout performances from returning players, players that have transferred in and freshmen that are trying to show why they came to Arizona.
Here's my top performers for Arizona's spring football season:
WR Malachi Riley
One of the top players to sign with Arizona for the 2023 recruiting class was wide receiver Malachi Riley, who picked the Wildcats over USC, Baylor, Oregon and Auburn.
From the first practice, it was clear that Riley was different from most of the freshmen on the field. He was making plays and running routes like he has been with the team before. He looked comfortable on the field and wasn't making mistakes.
Riley was able to work his way from the second team offense, to getting reps with the first team offense. If he is able to continue his progress, Arizona will have the ability to mix things up with its receivers and keep defenses honest.
