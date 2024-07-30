Arizona football roster breakdown: Offensive line
Arizona football is inching closer to training camp and the start of the Brent Brennan era and to get you ready, we at GOAZCATS.com have you covered by breaking down the roster position-by-position.
Next on our breakdown is the offensive line position, which has the majority of its starting unit back despite former head coach Jedd Fisch leaving for Washington and the departure of left tackle Jordan Morgan to the NFL.
Despite having five key returners on the offensive line, Arizona's depth at the position was thin heading into spring practice.
The lack of depth showed and became an issue with guys missing practice do to injuries forcing the staff to player some linemen with all three units on the depth chart.
So, Brennan and his staff went to work and added depth from the portal to help resolidify the offensive line as a unit.
