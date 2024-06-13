Arizona football roster breakdown: Linebackers
Entering a new chapter in the Big 12 in just three months, Arizona football will look to build on its success from last year, a season in which they won its last seven games in a row to finish 10-3, which was capped off with a 38-24 win over Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl.
The Wildcats finished spring practice and will get ready for fall camp before the season commences.
GOAZCATS.com will break down each position group for the UA post spring practice; Thursday we will evaluate linebackers:
Returning to Tucson for his third season is scout teamer-turned-superstar linebacker Jacob Manu, who last season posted 116 tackles, which led the Pac-12. Manu will again anchor the Wildcats' linebacking unit this upcoming season, receiving high praise and expectations from new linebackers coach Danny Gonzales.
"I think we got the best linebacker in the Big 12, I got no problem saying that," Gonzales said about Manu. "I think Jacob Manu proved last year how special of a player he is and [we're] trying to find the next piece of that."
Manu was out multiple practices due to injury in spring ball, but should be back ready to go for fall camp.
Starting opposite of Manu throughout spring practice has been sophomore linebacker Taye Brown. The Hamilton product has shown flashes throughout the practices, making his presence known as consistent tackler on run attempts. When Manu was out due to injury during practice, Brown stepped up as the solo linebacker in the Wildcats' DOLLAR package where he held his own. It will be interesting to see how both Manu and Brown improve their cohesion heading into fall camp.
Finishing last season sixth on the team with 44 total tackles, redshirt junior linebacker Justin Flowe turned heads with his ability to get into the opposing team's backfield. This spring practice was no different with Flowe willing his way inside, recording multiple tackles for loss. His prowess was showcased the last practice before the spring game where he had multiple tackles for loss and logged a pass deflection.
Gonzales noted that Flowe "has made significant progress from some of the assignment mistakes he had last year" and that rising junior Kamuela Kaaihue, who mostly played alongside Flowe in the second unit has had "an exceptional spring."
Kaaihue was able to get on the field with the first group in relief for an injured Manu, where he helped make both solo and assisted tackles for the Wildcats, which can make him on the team's options at the position should Brown or Manu need a breather or get hurt.
Coming in last season as a 4-star recruit Leviticus Su'a had high hopes but did not appear in a game in his freshman campaign where he redshirted. However, Su'a made leaps in spring ball, illustrating why he deserves to get more run in the linebacker rotation. Two times in the latter practices, the Mater Dei graduate helped force turnovers. Gonzales said that he is not worried about Su'a schematically but rather getting him full-speed reps.
Arizona will also bring in former San Jose commit Jabari Mann to the linebackers unit, which will help bring more competition to the other linebackers in the room, which for the Wildcats' sake can help build more progression for the team for the upcoming year.
The rest of the UA's linebackers include Brandon Craddock, Tyler Mustain and Dominic Hanger, whom Gonzales expects to participate on special teams.
