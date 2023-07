With training camp starting on Aug. 2 and the season almost a month away from the opening kickoff, GOAZCATS.com will be breaking down the top position battles heading into camp and which players you should be keeping an eye on.

Here, we will be breaking down a position battle at second-string running back with graduate Michael Wiley being the undisputed starting running back heading into the season. Two players that will clash for the No. 2 spot will be second-year Wildcats sophomore Jonah Coleman and upperclassmen DJ Williams.