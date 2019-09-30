Arizona will face Colorado this weekend after defeating UCLA Saturday night 20-17. It will mark the first road game since the Wildcats (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12 Conference) lost to Hawaii to open the season in Honolulu over a month ago. Since that time Kevin Sumlin's team has been able to string together three wins with the last two being the most convincing victories of the season. UA's trip to Boulder will take place with a number of question marks on both sides as the two teams have been hit by the injury bug heading into Saturday's meeting. Sumlin spoke with the media Monday to discuss the latest Khalil Tate and JJ Taylor injury updates plus other topics to begin the week.

Sumlin says "no change in status" for Tate or Taylor

For those hoping to have a definitive answer on whether or not Tate or Taylor will play this weekend after missing Saturday night's contest against UCLA you will have to wait some more. Sumlin had no additional information in his starting quarterback or starting running back Monday since the team does not practice Sunday. The Wildcats will return to the field Monday night at which time he will have a better idea, but the final word on whether or not either veteran will play won't come until later in the week. "We'll see what happens this week," Sumlin said during his press conference. "... The first time that we'll see the players, really, as coaches will be this afternoon at the 3:30 team meeting then we'll be on the field tonight. Right now there's really no update, no change in status for either one of them."

Gunnell named Pac-12's freshman of the week

While Arizona will wait to find out if it will have Tate this weekend in its return to Boulder for the first time since his record-breaking performance against the Buffaloes in 2017, the Wildcats will head into the weekend with the reigning Pac-12 Conference's Freshman Player of the Week as Tate's replacement was able to shine in his first start. Grant Gunnell made his first start Saturday night against UCLA and he was impressive down the stretch leading the team to its three-point victory over the Burins. Gunnell threw for over 350 yards on 44 attempts with one touchdown to help UA secure a win in its conference opener earning him the award Monday afternoon. The Houston native has now played in two games this year with a combined 503 passing yards in those two games plus four touchdowns and a completion percentage over 69 percent. He has also not yet turned the ball over during his time taking the snaps. Sumlin still feels there are some things he can improve on as he moves forward this season, but the UA head coach was pleased with how his freshman quarterback looked Saturday night. "When you can win a game in the fashion that he did, he made some plays and he had some throws that he missed," Sumlin said. "I thought he got better as the game went on, and the fact that we didn't give the other team the ball – didn't turn the ball over – for a true freshman I think that's a big deal. "... If you go into a game like that and you have those type of statistics from a true freshman in a conference opener and no turnovers you're gonna take that every time."

It’s a week of firsts for @grantgunnell7.



1️⃣st career start

1️⃣st @ArizonaFball true freshman QB to start since 2005

1️⃣st time he’s #Pac12FB Freshman of the Weekhttps://t.co/Oi61srErpe pic.twitter.com/9Q9IKh2cPW — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) September 30, 2019

Shenault, Johnson's availability will be determined Saturday

Arizona is not the only team dealing with injury issues right now in the Pac-12 and one of the teams that has two of its best players out is its opponent this weekend. Colorado receiver Laviska Shenault and defensive end Mustafa Johnson have been injured and head coach Mel Tucker said Monday that a decision will be made on the availability of both players by kickoff Saturday afternoon. Shenault and Johnson are arguably the Buffaloes' two best players, so not having them available would be a hurdle to overcome for CU coming off its bye week. Shenault's injury has not yet been disclosed while Johnson is dealing with an ankle injury. Starting cornerback Chris Miller is also dealing with an injury and he will be a game-time decision as well although Tucker said Monday he is further away from returning than the other two. "We'll see how it goes throughout the week and hopefully those guys will continue to progress," he said. For more coverage from Tucker's media session Monday make sure to check out CUSportsNation.com

Sumlin declines comment on new California law