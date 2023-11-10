For the first time in program history, Arizona has ripped off three-straight wins against ranked opponents thanks to a 27-10 upset win over then-No. 19 UCLA. The win for the Wildcats moves them to 6-3 sealing a bowl berth for the team for the first time since the 2017 season.
It was the first time an Arizona team has beaten three ranked teams in a single season since 2014 when the Wildcats finished 10-2 and earned a trip to the Fiesta Bowl.
This has been a historic run for Arizona as head coach Jedd Fisch has tried to rebuild a program that not too long ago was in the middle of a 20-game losing streak. Now, the Wildcats in just Year 3 of the Fisch era are going bowling and have a chance at adding more wins to their season total.
What is behind this turnaround for Arizona? Well, you could talk about the change of quarterback with Noah Fifita taking the starting job with his 1,521 yards passing, 14 touchdowns and completion percentage of 76%, that has helped the offense become stable. And on the defensive side of the ball, you could talk about the development of the underclassmen on the roster that has added depth to the unit.
