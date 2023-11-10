For the first time in program history, Arizona has ripped off three-straight wins against ranked opponents thanks to a 27-10 upset win over then-No. 19 UCLA. The win for the Wildcats moves them to 6-3 sealing a bowl berth for the team for the first time since the 2017 season.

It was the first time an Arizona team has beaten three ranked teams in a single season since 2014 when the Wildcats finished 10-2 and earned a trip to the Fiesta Bowl.

This has been a historic run for Arizona as head coach Jedd Fisch has tried to rebuild a program that not too long ago was in the middle of a 20-game losing streak. Now, the Wildcats in just Year 3 of the Fisch era are going bowling and have a chance at adding more wins to their season total.